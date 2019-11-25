Stocks on Radar–Exide Inds, Bank of Baroda, Birla Soft, Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing, L&TFH & Lupin.

Some charts which look interesting in the near term.

Disclosure – Some stocks would have been recommended to clients and some maybe in near future. Please do your own research and read the disclaimer and disclosure.

EXIDE INDS - A bunch of resistances

at 195-205. Crossing could give a

move to 240. Stops at 190-192

BANK OF BARODA ---- Multiple Resistances

at 103-105.

Would be a breakout if sustains 105.

Head up to 120-135?



BIRLA SOFT --Good price volumes recently.

Can see a strong upmove above 75 to 100.

Stoploss at 65



DELTA CORP --- Major breakout whenever it can

cross and sustain 210-215



Indiabulls Housing - Last two tops at 260-264.

Crossing and sustaining can even give a

move to 350-400. 230 could be stop



L&T Finance Holdings - On verge of a breakout

above 103-105. Upside to 120-135.

Stop at 99

Lupin

A lot of pharma stocks look interesting and the index as well – See this tweet -