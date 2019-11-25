Stocks on Radar–Exide Inds, Bank of Baroda, Birla Soft, Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing, L&TFH & Lupin.

Some charts which look interesting in the near term.
Disclosure – Some stocks would have been recommended to clients and some maybe in near future. Please do your own research and read the disclaimer and disclosure.
EXIDE INDS - A bunch of resistances
at 195-205. Crossing could give a
move to 240. Stops at 190-192
BANK OF BARODA ---- Multiple Resistances
at 103-105.
Would be a breakout if sustains 105.
Head up to 120-135?
BIRLA SOFT --Good price volumes recently.
Can see a strong upmove above 75 to 100.
Stoploss at 65
DELTA CORP --- Major breakout whenever it can
cross and sustain 210-215
Indiabulls Housing - Last two tops at 260-264.
Crossing and sustaining can even give a
move to 350-400. 230 could be stop
L&T Finance Holdings - On verge of a breakout
above 103-105. Upside to 120-135.
Stop at 99
Lupin
A lot of pharma stocks look interesting and the index as well – See this tweet -
#NiftyPharma knocking at major resistance. Will it be able to cross. Time to look for price action closely for next few weeks. #Sunpharma, #drreddy, #divis pic.twitter.com/GA4GFbgwas
— Nooresh Merani (@nooreshtech) November 20, 2019
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
Securities covered above: All mentioned in the above post
SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would not have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer