Stocks on Radar–Exide Inds, Bank of Baroda, Birla Soft, Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing, L&TFH & Lupin.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 25/11/ 2019

Some charts which look interesting in the near term.

Disclosure – Some stocks would have been recommended to clients and some maybe in near future. Please do your own research and read the disclaimer and disclosure.

EXIDE INDS - A bunch of resistances
at 195-205. Crossing could give a
move to 240. Stops at 190-192

Exide Inds Blog

BANK OF BARODA ---- Multiple Resistances
at 103-105.
Would be a breakout if sustains 105.
Head up to 120-135?
BOB

BIRLA SOFT --Good price volumes recently.
Can see a strong upmove above 75 to 100.
Stoploss at 65
BirlaSoft

DELTA CORP --- Major breakout whenever it can
cross and sustain 210-215
Delta Corp

Indiabulls Housing - Last two tops at 260-264.
Crossing and sustaining can even give a
move to 350-400. 230 could be stop
Indiabulls Housing

L&T Finance Holdings - On verge of a breakout
above 103-105. Upside to 120-135.
Stop at 99

L&T Finance Holdings

Lupin

Lupin b

A lot of pharma stocks look interesting and the index as well – See this tweet -

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2758 articles.

