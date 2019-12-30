Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Interesting Smallcaps / Microcaps – Finolex Cables, Motilal Oswal, Welspun Corp, Emkay Global, Muthoot Capital, , Banswara Syntex.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 30/12/ 2019

Some stocks which look interesting in the short to medium term.

Disclosures – The author has vested interests and the stocks have been recommended to clients as well. Please read the disclosure and disclaimer and do your own research and risk management.

Finolex Cables – Good base formation done at 340-350. Time for a reversal back to 430/500.

Finolex Cables

Motilal Oswal – A major breakout on crossing and sustaining 800. Time to pre-empt with a stop at 730.

Motilal Oswal

Welspun Corp

150-190 a long term resistance of last 6-8 years. 4 tops around 150-155 in last 1 year. An interesting bet where promoters did not tender in the buyback at 135 clearly indicating not wanting to dilute stake at those prices. Company to be debt free and quoting at 3x EV EBIDTA. Time for a long term trend change. Disclosure –A personal favorite and so biased.

welcorp

Interesting MicroCaps – ( Illiquid please do your own research and risk management. )

Will try to keep covering microcaps with very small notes and not the detailed working and let readers do their own research. Do let me know your insights – nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Emkay Global -  Back to where it started from.

150 Crores Market Cap and 130-150 cr of Cash and Cash Equivalents with Real Estate which they operate from worth at least 50-100 crores. Peak PAT of 28 cr in 2018. A cash bargain with a new team and a company which survived a fat finger trade.

Another interesting broking company is IIFL Securities – 1250 cr market cap – Real Estate value = 600-750 cr. Rental Income = 50 cr. Last two years consol PAT average 150-200 cr.

Emkay Global

Muthoot Capital

Interesting company fundamentally and good base made at 450.

Muthoot Capital

Banswara Syntex

175 cr marketcap. Debt of 350-400 cr. Last 3 qtrs PAT of 45 cr. Reducing debt by 40-50 cr every year for last few years. 130-140 cr of Operating Profit. Can the improving results continue ?

Banswara Syntex

 

Technical Analysis Training Mumbai 11th and 12th January

Date:
January 11th and 12th
Timings:
9.30 am to 6 pm

Venue :

Hotel Karl Residency

36, Lallubhai Park Road
Andheri (W), Mumbai, 400058
Maharashtra – (India)

Fees

Rs 16520 ( 14000 + 9% CGST and 9% SGST ) ( No Discounts )

Registration and Payment Link

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/technical-analysis-training-mumbai-11th-and-/

For more details - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2019/12/technical-analysis-training-mumbai-11th-and-12th-january-2020.html 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above:  All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts  has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

