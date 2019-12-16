Stocks on Radar–JM Financial, Mahanagar Gas , Sundaram Finance & Bharti Airtel

A quick post on some stocks which are knocking back at a resistance for the 3rd-4th time.
JM Financial , Mahanagar Gas , Sundaram Finance
and one which is close to a retest point – Bharti Airtel.
Mahanagar Gas
Sundaram Finance.
JM FInancial
Bharti Airtel
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING SESSION – MUMBAI – 11-12th January
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING BANGALORE – February 1st-2nd.
Will soon post the venue details.
For course content - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training
If interested mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com