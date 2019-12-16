Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Stocks on Radar–JM Financial, Mahanagar Gas , Sundaram Finance & Bharti Airtel

A quick post on some stocks which are knocking back at a resistance for the 3rd-4th time.

JM Financial , Mahanagar Gas , Sundaram Finance

and one which is close to a retest point – Bharti Airtel.

Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas

Sundaram Finance.

Sundaram Finance

JM FInancial

JM Financial

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel

