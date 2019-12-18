Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Technical Analysis Training Mumbai 11th and 12th January 2020

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 18/12/ 2019

Date:
January 11th and 12th
Timings:
9.30 am to 6 pm

Venue :

Hotel Karl Residency

36, Lallubhai Park Road
Andheri (W), Mumbai, 400058
Maharashtra – (India)

Fees

Rs 16520 ( 14000 + 9% CGST and 9% SGST ) ( No Discounts )

Registration and Payment Link

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/technical-analysis-training-mumbai-11th-and-/

Bank Account Details for Payment

ICICI BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS

Account Name - Nooreshtech

Account no - 041205000842

Bank - ICICI BANK

IFSC CODE - ICIC000412

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING PROGRAM DETAILS

Important Features

-> Small Batch size so highly interactive session. Not more than 10 participants.

-> Free Refresher Session any time in next 12 months.

-> Historical Data since 1979 for practice.

-> Lots of powerpoints/pdfs and training material.

-> Mode of communication English, Hindi

More details on Content - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training

Planning a session in Bangalore on February 1st-2nd

Also planning an Online Training Session -

If interested mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

 

 

 

 

For customized Advisory Services -

Minimum Capital = 25 lakhs

  • Portfolio and Trading Strategy decided after detailed interaction with the client.
  • Diversified Portfolio. Max stock allocation 20% , Max sector allocation 30% .
  • A mix of long term bets in small-caps/midcaps and opportunistic trades for short term.
  • No Fixed Management Fee.
  • No Brokerage. ( Decide your broker.)
  • 20% of Profits.
  • High Water-Mark.

For more details Call - Nooresh Merani – 9819225396 ( after market hours )

or drop down to our office during 10-6 pm - 404 Business Square , Opp Andheri Railway Station, M A Road , Andheri West - 400 058

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/platinum-plus

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2758 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


