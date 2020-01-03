3 Mystery Charts–Kya Lagta Hai ?

This is an exercise that we do internally as a team and has helped us make better decisions.

So where do you think these 3 charts to be over the next 6-12 months. Weekly Charts

No need to guess the chart. Do take the Poll.

( No need to worry twitter polls are anonymous so no problems if your guess goes wrong)

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1217881340101611520

1) Mystery Chart 1 – Will it Breakout and trend ?

Do take the twitter poll - https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1217881340101611520

2) Mystery Chart 2 – Kya Lagta Hai ?

Do participate in this via twitter poll - https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1217881340101611520

3) Mystery Chart 3 – Worst Over or Gone Forever ?

Do take the poll - https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1217881340101611520

Do comment when we reveal the names and if we should do this exercise again ?