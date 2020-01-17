Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Nifty Pharma Index–Can it breakout ?

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 17/01/ 2020

Nifty Pharma blog

Nifty Pharma – Back to the resistance of 8300-8400.

Will it be able to breakout. Will be on radar for coming few weeks.

The Top 2 weights

Sun Pharma – ( 23% Weight )

Sun Pharma

 

Dr Reddys – ( 17% Weight )

Dr Reddys blog

 

 

The Indian Trading Conclave goes live tomorrow - Speaking on a difficult topic but apt for current markets - Identifying Bottom & Breakout Formations.

https://indianinvestingconclave.com/itc_2020/82f6f7547357f3bf8eb3…

IIIC

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above:  All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts  has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

