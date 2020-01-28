Over the last few years most of my training sessions have been in Mumbai due to my preference not to travel given family and social commitments. There have been a lot of queries for Online Training Sessions.

So here it comes “Online Technical Analysis Training” which you can subscribe and attend one day live session and other 3 parts recorded. ( Recordings for all sessions will be shared.)

Fees : Rs 7080 ( Rs 6000+ GST )

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

Online Technical Analysis Training Session.

Part 1 : Online Technical Analysis Training. Trainer : Nooresh Merani

6-8 hours.

The live webinar session will be conducted on 29th February 2020 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Will be done through a Webinar Platform.

Those who cannot attend will get the recording for all the sessions.

Course Content

Section 1

What is Technical Analysis?

Do investors need to know about technical analysis?

Technical Analysis seems to be for day traders?

Can technical analysis be used for longer term analysis? Yes then how?

Section 2

What are Technical Charts?

What are candlesticks, bars, line charts?

Candlestick patterns which can help you find Tops and Bottoms in Nifty?

Section 3

Do moving averages work?

What are moving average crossovers and convergences?

Moving Average Pattern that points out big trend signals like 2004 election fall, Bull market start in 2005, 2009 etc.

Section 4

The Price/Volume Pattern which will help you never getting caught in a Satyam, Crompton or a falling knife.

Technical Indicators you must know out of the thousands.

The best technical indicator setup which always works on Nifty but comes 2-6 times a year.

Section 5

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns.

What the hell is Head and Shoulders/Cup and Handles and all sort of fancy names.

The technical chart pattern which finds you big moves consistently in midcap stocks.

One dreadful chart pattern which will save you from the collapse of 2008 or in Commodities.

An opposite to the above pattern which will help you allocate big money on turnarounds like 2009/2011.

Section 6

What is Risk-Reward?

A quick example on how to look for long term trend changes using Technical Analysis.

What are the free softwares, online websites. Reviews of various softwares.

Section 7

Additional Reading Material, Examples, Videos.

The Webinar Recording will be available on the website for next 3 months.

Part 2 – The Complete Technical Trader/Investor

(Recorded Webinar)

This session sums up my total strategy !

1) How to Invest Technically in Long Term Trends and spot start of a Bull Market.

2) Investing at Bottoms - Technically Bottoming out Signals through RSI/Channels/Sentiments.

3) Spotting Sectoral Leadership in a Sideways Market or Bear Market.

4) Increasing Cash on Topping out or Breakdown in Long Term Downtrends.

Plus

· Pros and Cons of being into Full Time Trading or even Part Time Trading.

· Trading Psychology.

2-4 hours.

Part 3 - Various Softwares and Utilities Available - Harsh Doshi

( Recorded Webinar.)

Technical Analysis Softwares and Best Utilities.

Mobile Applications.

A brief into how to use some of the softwares.

Part 4

Question and Answer Session Trainer : Nooresh Merani

After 2-4 weeks of the first session a Q&A session for 1-2 hours.

Part 4

20 % Discount on Classroom Technical Analysis Training ( Valid for 1 year )

Language of Communication – English/Hindi.

Course Materials -

Presentation used in the sessions. Older presentations and Videos.

