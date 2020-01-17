Sector in Focus–Torrent Power , CESC , Tata Power , Adani Power

Very interesting formation in a sector which has been a laggard for a long time.

Disclosure – Stocks have been recommended to clients and vested interests involved so please do your own research and risk management.

Leader Stock – Torrent Power

CESC – Good base.

Tata Power – Long term trend change on cards

Adani power – Strong trend.

