Stocks on Radar–Gail, Bhel, Nalco, MRF and GMR Infra

A quick look at some interesting setups.

BHEL – Bouncing from same supports.

Gail – False breakdown and now turning back towards 145

GMR Infra – Knocking at a long term resistance at 25-26. Can take out in next attempt. Time for an entry on retest.

MRF – Can it sustain above 68k

National Aluminium

Planning an Online Training Session of the Technical Analysis Training. 16 hours of content over 2 weekends and one more webinar. Fees Rs 10000.

Content as covered in the Classroom Course. - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training

If people interested would plan in February. Mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING BANGALORE – February End .

If interested please send mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com. Batch of 10.