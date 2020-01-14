Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Stocks on Radar–Gail, Bhel, Nalco, MRF and GMR Infra

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 14/01/ 2020

A quick look at some interesting setups.

BHEL – Bouncing from same supports.

Bhel

Gail – False breakdown and now turning back towards 145

gail

 

GMR Infra – Knocking at a long term resistance at 25-26. Can take out in next attempt. Time for an entry on retest.

Gmr Infra

MRF – Can it sustain above 68k

MRF

National Aluminium

Nalco

Planning an Online Training Session of the Technical Analysis Training. 16 hours of content over 2 weekends and one more webinar. Fees Rs 10000.

Content as covered in the Classroom Course. - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/technical-analysis-training/classroom-training 

If people interested would plan in February. Mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING BANGALORE – February End .

If interested please send mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com. Batch of 10.

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2763 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000019 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Good Reads

Archives

Categories

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com