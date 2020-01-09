Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Stocks on Radar–Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Indigo, HCL Tech, Tata Global

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 9/01/ 2020

Just a few charts on radar.

HCL TECH – Will it show momentum Finally ?

HCLTECCH

INDIGO – Time for a Bounce

indigo

Sun Pharma Advanced Research – Many attempts at 175. Can breakout in near term. Stoploss 155.

SPArc

Tata Global – TO Pre-empt or to wait ?

Tata Global

 

Planning an Online Training Session of the Technical Analysis Training. 16 hours of content over 2 weekends and one more webinar. Fees Rs 10000.

Content as covered in the Classroom Course.

If people interested would plan in February. Mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TRAINING BANGALORE – February 1st-2nd or Feb end.

If interested please send mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com. Batch of 10.

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2762 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000019 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Good Reads

Archives

Categories

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com