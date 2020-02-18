LargeCaps at Support – PowerGrid, Indusind , Adani Ports , M&M – DECMA EVENT

There are two ways to take a trade around Supports.
One is to buy around support with a strict stoploss.
Second is to sell short on breakdown.
Both the trades are tough to setup but risk-rewards tend to be good if the bounce or breakdown plays out.
Power Grid - 175-180 a support zone. Can be a bounce candidate.
Indusind Bank - Previous low broken but on downward trendline support. Tough to take a call here.
Adani Ports - 350-355 a critical support.
Mahindra & Mahindra - 500-510 a critical support.
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
Securities covered above: All mentioned in the above post
SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer