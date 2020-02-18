LargeCaps at Support – PowerGrid, Indusind , Adani Ports , M&M – DECMA EVENT

There are two ways to take a trade around Supports.

One is to buy around support with a strict stoploss.

Second is to sell short on breakdown.

Both the trades are tough to setup but risk-rewards tend to be good if the bounce or breakdown plays out.

Power Grid - 175-180 a support zone. Can be a bounce candidate.

Indusind Bank - Previous low broken but on downward trendline support. Tough to take a call here.

Adani Ports - 350-355 a critical support.

Mahindra & Mahindra - 500-510 a critical support.

DECMA EVENT

I will be speaking on an interesting topic along with my Mentor N S Fidai - MythBusters on Technical Analysis and more. Its an interesting event and would recommend attending it.

Also use the Coupon Code "NOORESH" to get a 10% discount.

https://www.definedge.com/conference/

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

Part 1 : Online Technical Analysis Training. Trainer : Nooresh Merani

6-8 hours.

The live webinar session will be conducted on 29th February 2020 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Will be done through a Webinar Platform.

Those who cannot attend will get the recording for all the sessions.

Part 2 – The Complete Technical Trader/Investor

(Recorded Webinar)

This session sums up my total strategy !

Part 3 - Various Softwares and Utilities Available - Harsh Doshi

( Recorded Webinar.)

Part 4

Question and Answer Session Trainer : Nooresh Merani

After 2-4 weeks of the first session a Q&A session for 1-2 hours.

Fees : Rs 7080 ( Rs 6000+ GST )

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above: All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer