Long Term Trend Change Charts–BSE Limited, Sun TV and SBI

BSE LIMITED - Breakout with volumes and sustaining.

Finally a long term trend change.

Can head up slowly and steadily. Stoploss 520.

SUN TV --- Sustaining above 510 would be indications of a long

term trend change.

Momentum above 550 should increase. Stoploss 480



SBI Limited – The big trade of next 1-2 years ?

Short term breakout on sustaining 325-330.

The longer term chart – SBI

This can be a long term bet for next 1-2 years. Disclosure – Please do your own research. A personal favorite now and biased.

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

Online Technical Analysis Training Session.

Part 1 : Online Technical Analysis Training. Trainer : Nooresh Merani

6-8 hours.

The live webinar session will be conducted on 29th February 2020 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Will be done through a Webinar Platform.

Those who cannot attend will get the recording for all the sessions.

Part 2 – The Complete Technical Trader/Investor

(Recorded Webinar)

This session sums up my total strategy !

Part 3 - Various Softwares and Utilities Available - Harsh Doshi

( Recorded Webinar.)

Part 4

Question and Answer Session Trainer : Nooresh Merani

After 2-4 weeks of the first session a Q&A session for 1-2 hours.

Fees : Rs 7080 ( Rs 6000+ GST )

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above: All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer