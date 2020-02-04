Quick Tech Check on Nifty 50, Nifty 500,Nifty Next 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100

Nifty 50

Nifty 50

Retest of last breakout being tested at 11600 odd.

Channel support and previous bottom and breakout around 11100-11200 remains a major support and buy zone if it does come.

Last higher bottoms at 11830/11930 got broken and should act as resistance.

RSI back to 30 but the higher bottom structure is broken so we would wait for positive divergences for a trade.

Basically we are right in the middle and risk-reward is not interesting.

Nifty 500

Relatively better placed as last bottom not broken.

9500-9550 remains a short term support.

4-5 attempts done at breakout and a failure too.

Next time it makes a new all time high would be confirmation of a strong uptrend starting.

Nifty Next 50 -

Yet another failed attempt.

Will it go back all the way down or pause in the middle ?

Nifty Mid 100

Strong move from the lows and a resistance at 18500. Bunch of tops around that point in 2019.

The drop of 6% from peak is similar to Nifty. Thats some strength.

Trend still up as above the last bottom and last top.

Last bottom at 16800.

Midcap stocks could continue to see selective moves.

Nifty Small 100

5800 is the last breakout and retest point which is still away.

Unlike a 1.5-2x move with a Nifty correction it has only done an inline 6% correction.

The trend remains up and selective stocks could still see strong moves.

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

Online Technical Analysis Training Session.

Part 1 : Online Technical Analysis Training. Trainer : Nooresh Merani

6-8 hours.

The live webinar session will be conducted on 29th February 2020 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Will be done through a Webinar Platform.

Those who cannot attend will get the recording for all the sessions.

Part 2 – The Complete Technical Trader/Investor

(Recorded Webinar)

This session sums up my total strategy !

Part 3 - Various Softwares and Utilities Available - Harsh Doshi

( Recorded Webinar.)

Part 4

Question and Answer Session Trainer : Nooresh Merani

After 2-4 weeks of the first session a Q&A session for 1-2 hours.

Fees : Rs 7080 ( Rs 6000+ GST )

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/