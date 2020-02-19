Smallcaps on Radar–Niit Limited, Ceat Limited, Fairchem Speciality

Disclosure – The stocks have been recommended to clients and vested interests. Please do your own research and risk management. Read the disclaimer and disclosure.

NIIT Limited – A triangle breakout on cards above 110-112. Upside to 140 possible. Stops a little deep at 95-100

Ceat Limited – Breakout on sustaining above 1050-1060.

Fairchem Speciality – Buy initiated at 520-535 and partially booked at 650 but a dip back to 550-600 could be a good re-entry opportunity or fresh for long term.

Payment Link - https://www.instamojo.com/analyseindia/online-technical-analysis-training/

Part 1 : Online Technical Analysis Training. Trainer : Nooresh Merani

6-8 hours.

The live webinar session will be conducted on 29th February 2020 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Will be done through a Webinar Platform.

Those who cannot attend will get the recording for all the sessions.

Part 2 – The Complete Technical Trader/Investor

(Recorded Webinar)

This session sums up my total strategy !

Part 3 - Various Softwares and Utilities Available - Harsh Doshi

( Recorded Webinar.)

Part 4

Question and Answer Session Trainer : Nooresh Merani

After 2-4 weeks of the first session a Q&A session for 1-2 hours.

Fees : Rs 7080 ( Rs 6000+ GST )

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above: All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer