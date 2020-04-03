Nifty at 5000 or 7500 on downside or 10000 or 12000 on Upside –Take Your Guess.

There have been a lot of targets for Nifty across the board. Some will talk about 5000-7500 and some bullish will be at 1000-12000.
In our last post we looked at how Broader Markets are very close to the pain as it had seen in 2008.
Nifty Calculator – Download from this link – Nifty Calculator
What is Nifty Calculator ?
-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.
-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly
-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–
Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )
Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)
Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )
Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.
How to Guess?
- Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.
- Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 80% weight.
- Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.
- Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.
- Do send me the Excel Sheet if you get beyond 5000 or 12000 !! ( Mail me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or 9819225396 )
Interesting Observations
- Top 20 Stocks are 80.34% of the Index. Highest Ever.
- Top 10 Stocks are 62.5% of the Index. Highest Ever.
- After a long time top 2 stocks command 20% or more weight in the Index.
- Banking and Financials have seen weight drop from a peak of 40.39% to 36.5%.
- HDFC and HDFC Bank have a weight of 18.3%
- Last 20 of Nifty have a weight of only 10%. Equivalent to a HDFC Bank or Reliance.
|Mar-20
|Oct-19
|Sep-19
|Aug-19
|Jul-19
|Jun-19
|May-19
|Apr-19
|Mar-19
|Sector
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|Weight(%)
|FINANCIAL SERVICES
|36.51
|39.48
|39.29
|39.48
|40.25
|40.39
|39.87
|37.95
|38.85
|IT
|15.04
|13.01
|13.88
|15.36
|14.8
|13.71
|13.76
|14.46
|13.66
|CONSUMER GOODS
|14.46
|12.39
|12.35
|11.04
|11
|10.66
|10.74
|11.24
|11.3
|OIL & GAS
|12.45
|15.3
|14.74
|14.42
|13.97
|14.37
|14.74
|15.31
|15.3
|AUTOMOBILE
|4.54
|6.11
|5.52
|5.42
|5.16
|5.71
|5.94
|6.11
|6.09
|TELECOM
|3.13
|1.78
|1.94
|1.94
|1.87
|1.84
|1.71
|1.62
|1.51
|CONSTRUCTION
|2.79
|3.72
|3.86
|3.65
|3.78
|3.99
|4
|3.51
|3.66
|PHARMA
|2.72
|2.15
|2.07
|2.33
|2.31
|2.15
|2.21
|2.43
|2.42
|METALS
|2.52
|2.93
|3.03
|2.96
|3.29
|3.6
|3.43
|3.72
|3.69
|CEMENT & CEMENT PRODUCTS
|2.22
|1.5
|1.57
|1.56
|1.69
|1.74
|1.76
|1.77
|1.61
|SERVICES
|0.54
|0.64
|0.69
|0.64
|0.66
|0.67
|0.68
|0.65
|0.64
|FERTILISERS & PESTICIDES
|0.5
|0.67
|0.7
|0.69
|0.72
|0.72
|0.76
|0.75
|0.75
|MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
|0.32
|0.33
|0.35
|0.49
|0.48
|0.42
|0.41
|0.51
|0.53
