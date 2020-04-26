Online Technical Analysis Course–Rs 6000 for 1 year Access

The Full Course on Technical Analysis is now uploaded and can be bought digitally with 1 year access to the recordings.
The Course is divided into 4 sections
Section 1 – Introduction to Basic Technical Analysis Concepts.
Section 2 – . Technical Analysis Chart Patterns, Indicators, Trendlines.
Section 3 - Practical Technical Analysis – How to use it to invest,trade, find sectors, Full time Trading.
Section 4 – Various Softwares and Utilities.
Bonus – One Webinar for Q&A. Batch of 20 every time. Details to be sent on email.
More than 12 hours of content.
Course Fee = Rs 6000
Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )
http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum
Whenever we add more videos you will get an e-mail for us.
For direct Bank Payment
Bank Account Details for Payment
ICICI BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS
Account Name - Nooreshtech
Account no - 041205000842
Bank - ICICI BANK
IFSC CODE – ICIC0000412
For any queries or payment confirmation mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488