Online Technical Analysis Course–Rs 6000 for 1 year Access

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 26/04/ 2020

The Full Course on Technical Analysis is now uploaded and can be bought digitally with 1 year access to the recordings.

The Course is divided into 4 sections

Section 1 – Introduction to Basic Technical Analysis Concepts.

Section 2 – . Technical Analysis Chart Patterns, Indicators, Trendlines. 

Section 3  -  Practical Technical Analysis – How to use it to invest,trade, find sectors, Full time Trading.

Section 4 – Various Softwares and Utilities.

Bonus – One Webinar for Q&A. Batch of 20 every time. Details to be sent on email.

More than 12 hours of content.

Course Fee = Rs 6000

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum 

Whenever we add more videos you will get an e-mail for us.

For direct Bank Payment

Bank Account Details for Payment

ICICI BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS

Account Name - Nooreshtech

Account no - 041205000842

Bank - ICICI BANK

IFSC CODE – ICIC0000412

For any queries or payment confirmation mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2722 articles.

Account Details

