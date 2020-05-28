Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Trading Range Breakouts on Radar –Apollo Tyres,NMDC,Motherson Sumi, Zee,ONGC and Hindustan Oil Exploration

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 28/05/ 2020

Quite a few stocks making a sideways range for last 10 days and 2 months. Some of them near breakouts. Such a trade is supposed to be with strict stops.

The reason to post these charts is a lot of these charts if they sustain higher implies some sort of stock specific bottom formations happening.

Apollo Tyres – Last 10 days range break.

Apollo Blog

ONGC – 80-81 a critical resistance.

ONGC blog

Hindustan Oil Exploration – Good Volumes

Hind Oil Blog

Motherson Sumi – Good contraction and breakout.

Motherson

Zee Limited – Watch for 172-174. Stop 155

Zee Blog

NMDC – Small range breakout but volumes and price action needs to pick up.

NMDC blog

SPEAKER AT BEAR SUMMIT 2020

My Topic - The Next Bull - Identifying Bottoming Out Patterns after a Bear Market. For Bear Market Summit 2020. Registration Link – Has interesting set of speakers.

Do Read this post if you have not.

Opportunities in Bear Markets and Consolidations post 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2020.

 

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE

The Full Course on Technical Analysis is now uploaded and can be bought digitally with 1 year access to the recordings.

The Course is divided into 4 sections

Section 1 – Introduction to Basic Technical Analysis Concepts.

Section 2 – . Technical Analysis Chart Patterns, Indicators, Trendlines.

Section 3  -  Practical Technical Analysis – How to use it to invest,trade, find sectors, Full time Trading.

Section 4 – Various Softwares and Utilities.

Bonus – One Webinar for Q&A. Batch of 20 every time. Details to be sent on email.

More than 12 hours of content.

Course Fee = Rs 6000

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

Whenever we add more videos you will get an e-mail for us.

For any queries or payment confirmation mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488

