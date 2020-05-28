Trading Range Breakouts on Radar –Apollo Tyres,NMDC,Motherson Sumi, Zee,ONGC and Hindustan Oil Exploration

Quite a few stocks making a sideways range for last 10 days and 2 months. Some of them near breakouts. Such a trade is supposed to be with strict stops.

The reason to post these charts is a lot of these charts if they sustain higher implies some sort of stock specific bottom formations happening.

Apollo Tyres – Last 10 days range break.

ONGC – 80-81 a critical resistance.

Hindustan Oil Exploration – Good Volumes

Motherson Sumi – Good contraction and breakout.

Zee Limited – Watch for 172-174. Stop 155

NMDC – Small range breakout but volumes and price action needs to pick up.

My Topic - The Next Bull - Identifying Bottoming Out Patterns after a Bear Market. For Bear Market Summit 2020.

