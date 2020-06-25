Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Large Caps On Radar–Airtel,Infratel, HDFC ,HDFC Bank, Icici Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel, Reliance & Sun Pharma

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 26/06/ 2020

Nifty has given the first pause after hitting the 61.8% retracement zone of 10500-10550. Bank Nifty could not see follow up above 22000. The Broader markets have been resilient.

Nifty has moved in a nice higher top higher bottom formation from 7511. The bottoms being 8055/8806/9544 but a lot of Index names are in a very different trend. Some are in a sideways range, some dragging along, some in a box.

A lot of them are interestingly poised for a quick move.

Bharti Airtel – Getting boxed in a range. A 10% move on breaking out of the 540-585 range.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Infratel – 210-240 range. A good breakout if crosses 240. Can even head up to 300.

Bharti Infratel

HDFC Bank – Dragging along.

hdfc bank

HDFC Limited – 1850-1750 will decide next move.

hdfc

ICICI Bank – Struggling at 380s.

ICICI Bank

Infosys – Dragging along. 690-740 range.

Infosys

JSW Steel – Dragging along.

JSW Steel

Reliance Inds – A buy on retest ?

Reliance Inds

SBI – A tough resistance at 200.

SBI

Sun Pharma – Kabhi haan Kabhi naah…. The Laggard and the Largest Pharma.

Sun Pharma

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE – Video Course

Online Course Image

 

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

Securities covered above:  All mentioned in the above post

SEBI Registration disclosure - Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts would have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts  has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market-making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2735 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com