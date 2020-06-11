Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Quick Charts–Nifty, Bank Nifty & Stock Performance from March bottom to June.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 11/06/ 2020

As I write this post the Dow Jones is down 1000 points and Nifty has reversed 300-400 points from recent highs. Had given an Alert signal for people to be careful -

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1269880749626281989 

Before the post  a Reminder.

Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on Friday, June 12 at 5 PM with Nooresh Merani on

Discovering the Big Movers and Losers using Price Volume Analysis

This is for the MC Pro Users.

Let us take a look at Nifty

Nifty 50 June

  • Nifty went very close to 61.8% retracement of the entire fall from 12400 to 7511.
  • The gaps at 9600-9700 on either side is the next price point to watch for.
  • If we sustaining below 9600 then maybe we can start looking at another downleg or a sideways zone being established.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty June

  • Bank Nifty has not been able to retrace even 38% of the downmove and like mentioned in previous posts after a bear market the leading sector struggles in the pullback.
  • 22000 will now act as a critical resistance and if that gets crossed will be a positive indication for Bank Nifty.
  • Similar Gap for Bank Nifty is 19600.

In our earlier post - Liquidity effect greater than Covid19 for Nifty50, leading to Sector Rotation. we had looked into how sector rotation has taken place.

We looked at Performance of Nifty 50 stocks.

Now we take a quick look at the price performance of the whole NSE universe. My team mate Harsh Doshi has done some numbers.

Can download the entire sheet from here. Nifty v/s Stocks

1) Fall From 12 Feb'20 to 24 Mar'20 – Nifty Down 36%

Stocks outperforming Nifty i.e. FALL less than -36% = 489/1549 (32% stocks)

Stocks underperforming Nifty i.e. FALL more than -36% = 1060/1549 (68% stocks)

2) 24 Mar'20 to 5 Jun'20 – Nifty Up 30%

Stocks outperforming Nifty i.e. RISE more than +30% = 989/1549 (64% stocks)

Stocks underperforming Nifty i.e. RISE less than +30% = 561/1549 (36% stocks)

March Bounce  No of Stocks  % of stocks 
Above 30%  981 63.37 
Above 40%  757 48.90 
Above 50%  568 36.69 
Above 60%  407 26.29 
Above 80%  205 13.24 
Above 100%  109 7.04 

So roughly 36% of the stocks bounced back 50% from the lows.

This concurs with our view that in the bounce back a lot of stocks do a big move from the lows and in the next dip there are good chances a lot of them may outperform. Read the long post -

Opportunities in Bear Markets and Consolidations post 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2020.

or hear the Video Explanation of the above post. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQEeYW1LbNs 

A lot of opportunities may again come up in the consolidation or the next down leg so keep researching

Conclusion

  • For now we watch for 9600-9700 till that holds stock specific action could continue.
  • if Nifty breaks 9600 and Bank Nifty 19600 we wait for price momentum to see if it has more legs down or going into a consolidation.
  • But to repeat again this would be the time to look for interesting ideas which ran up too fast.

 

SPEAKER AT BEAR SUMMIT 2020

My Topic - The Next Bull - Identifying Bottoming Out Patterns after a Bear Market. For Bear Market Summit 2020. Registration Link – Has interesting set of speakers.

Do Read this post if you have not.

Opportunities in Bear Markets and Consolidations post 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2020.

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE

The Full Course on Technical Analysis is now uploaded and can be bought digitally with 1 year access to the recordings.

The Course is divided into 4 sections

Section 1 – Introduction to Basic Technical Analysis Concepts.

Section 2 – . Technical Analysis Chart Patterns, Indicators, Trendlines.

Section 3  -  Practical Technical Analysis – How to use it to invest,trade, find sectors, Full time Trading.

Section 4 – Various Softwares and Utilities.

Bonus – One Webinar for Q&A. Batch of 20 every time. Details to be sent on email.

More than 12 hours of content.

Course Fee = Rs 6000

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

Whenever we add more videos you will get an e-mail for us.

For any queries or payment confirmation mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2730 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Rohit Mateti June 12, 2020, 17:37

    Excellent analysis

    Reply

Leave a Comment


Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000019 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com