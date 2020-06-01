Technical Charts on Radar– Biocon , Adani Ent, NAM INDIA and Motilal Oswal

Biocon limited – all time highs … quite a few attempts to cross 367

adani ent – price and volume breakout but a volatile stock.

nam india – earlier reliance nippon – Double bottom reversal on cards.

Motilal Oswal – Good consolidation.

Continue to like broking and asset management basket apart from HDFCamc. Other smaller names also interesting to research.

Disclosure – Some stocks have been recommended to clients.

