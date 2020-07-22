Analyse India Report – Top Tweets, Posts, Charts, Analysis, Opinions etc

Starting a new series – The Analyse India Report
What will it contain ?
Top 10 best tweets or posts or Charts or a Technical Analysis or Fundamental Analysis Note or a Blog Posts. If you find something super interesting do mail us on analyseindia@analyseindia.com
This will be 2-6 times a month. For now we are experimenting with the format.
So starting the first draft through a public post to get more feedback.
1) India – A Shallow Market !!! by Nithin Kamath – Zerodha
We tried to guesstimate retail investor's participation in Indian stock markets.
Total daily active traders
Equity: 16L to 20L
F&O: 5L to 7L
Daily active Intraday traders
Equity: 4L to 6L
F&O: 1.5L to 2.5L
It's a shallow market, and lot needs to be done to expand it. #advisors
— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 22, 2020
2) The Data Book – Just Amazing Charts & Data – Do support the amazing work by whatever small payment.
Super excited to announce our first book 'The Data Book - State of India' will be out next Tuesday. The book covers 2200 indicators for India and 180 charts divided in 12 sections. And, you can even get it for free! See this for more: https://t.co/cG9RgfZLJS #Data #India pic.twitter.com/P5v8aRCKew
— IndiaDataHub (@IndiaDataHub) July 13, 2020
Example Chart – Mutual Funds as a % of Aggregate Deposits of Scheduled Commercial banks.
3) Long Term Dollex Chart by – Sumit Verma
Update on Long term Chart of #DOLLAR INDEX:
This is an extremely sensitive crucial support level.
While last few days decline has cause havoc rally in Precious metals.. Today is not a price to be extremely bearish dollar anymore. May see a bounce from here. pic.twitter.com/7DNZfHlOY0
— Sumit Verma (@sumitverma29) July 22, 2020
4) COVID-19 pandemic – A blessing in disguise for the Brokerage Industry – By Ahmed Madha & Deep Gandhi
http://millenniumfinance.in/covid-19-pandemic-a-blessing-in-disguise-for-the-brokerage-industry/
5) Billion Dollar Bhujia by Palak Zatakia – Finmedium
Today's #Infographic: Billion Dollar Bhujia - The Haldiram's Story by @palakzat
1937: Starts as a Small Shop
1947: Weekly Sales of 200kg
1983: Expands in Other States
1984: Mob Destroys Factories
2000: Legal Battles Ensue
2013: 3500Cr Revenue
2019: Billion Dollar Bhujiawala pic.twitter.com/ZCO2hETLSq
— FinMedium (@FinMedium) July 22, 2020
Read the tweet here https://twitter.com/FinMedium/status/1285960373909118978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
6) Twitter Thread – Company wise excerpts from Annual Reports - India Inc on US-China Trade War and Covid – by Balaji Vaidyanathan
Do go through entire thread - https://twitter.com/nbalajiv/status/1282674390253965314
It's annual report season. A short thread on what India Inc has to say on the most anticipated narrative: The fall out of Covid and US-China trade war impacting/benefitting India.
— Balaji Vaidyanath (@nbalajiv) July 13, 2020
7) A Thread on Relative Strength Index – by Prashant Shah
Do read the thread - https://twitter.com/Prashantshah267/status/1274221823081639936
Thread on Relative Strength Index or RSI.
Devised by J. Welles Wilder, RSI (Relative Strength Index) is one the most popular indicators in Technical analysis. Let us try to understand the underlying formula and logic behind this indicator. pic.twitter.com/Fhwjm3jeWC
— Prashant Shah (@Prashantshah267) June 20, 2020
8) The Curious Case of Ruchi Soya – Infographic – by FinBloggers
Today's graphic of "Blog in Nutshell". Kindly retweet to spread our effort. It is about Ruchi Soya Episode To read the full blog you can download the app from https://t.co/Ky6G0fNCCT @vivbajaj @Vivek_Investor @varinder_bansal @AnishA_Moonka @kanodiaankit12 @amey_candor @suru27 pic.twitter.com/9IOyVVjAPK
— Finbloggers (@finbloggers) July 16, 2020
On the same topic a post by FinShots - https://finshots.in/markets/ruchi-soya-the-hottest-stock-in-town/
9) TCS – What a Cash Machine Looks Like – Alpha Ideas
http://alphaideas.in/2020/07/22/tcs-what-a-cash-machine-looks-like/
10) Mind the Nifty Bank Gap – by Jayesh Khilnani
Mind the “Nifty Bank” Gap
Nifty created 5 GAPS during the decline earlier this year
2 out of 5 GAPS have been retraced
Nifty Bank created 5 GAPS during the decline this year
NONE of the 5 GAPS have been retraced pic.twitter.com/ZEunZyEMoK
— Jayesh Khilnani (@jayeshkhilnani) July 22, 2020
