Analyse India Report – Top Tweets, Posts, Charts, Analysis, Opinions etc

Equity: 16L to 20L

F&O: 5L to 7L Daily active Intraday traders

Equity: 4L to 6L

F&O: 1.5L to 2.5L It's a shallow market, and lot needs to be done to expand it. #advisors — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) July 22, 2020

2) The Data Book – Just Amazing Charts & Data – Do support the amazing work by whatever small payment.

Super excited to announce our first book 'The Data Book - State of India' will be out next Tuesday. The book covers 2200 indicators for India and 180 charts divided in 12 sections. And, you can even get it for free! See this for more: https://t.co/cG9RgfZLJS #Data #India pic.twitter.com/P5v8aRCKew

— IndiaDataHub (@IndiaDataHub) July 13, 2020 Example Chart – Mutual Funds as a % of Aggregate Deposits of Scheduled Commercial banks.

3) Long Term Dollex Chart by – Sumit Verma

Update on Long term Chart of #DOLLAR INDEX: This is an extremely sensitive crucial support level.

While last few days decline has cause havoc rally in Precious metals.. Today is not a price to be extremely bearish dollar anymore. May see a bounce from here. pic.twitter.com/7DNZfHlOY0 — Sumit Verma (@sumitverma29) July 22, 2020

4) COVID-19 pandemic – A blessing in disguise for the Brokerage Industry – By Ahmed Madha & Deep Gandhi

http://millenniumfinance.in/covid-19-pandemic-a-blessing-in-disguise-for-the-brokerage-industry/

5) Billion Dollar Bhujia by Palak Zatakia – Finmedium

Today's #Infographic: Billion Dollar Bhujia - The Haldiram's Story by @palakzat 1937: Starts as a Small Shop

1947: Weekly Sales of 200kg

1983: Expands in Other States

1984: Mob Destroys Factories

2000: Legal Battles Ensue

2013: 3500Cr Revenue

2019: Billion Dollar Bhujiawala pic.twitter.com/ZCO2hETLSq — FinMedium (@FinMedium) July 22, 2020 Read the tweet here https://twitter.com/FinMedium/status/1285960373909118978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

6) Twitter Thread – Company wise excerpts from Annual Reports - India Inc on US-China Trade War and Covid – by Balaji Vaidyanathan

Do go through entire thread - https://twitter.com/nbalajiv/status/1282674390253965314

It's annual report season. A short thread on what India Inc has to say on the most anticipated narrative: The fall out of Covid and US-China trade war impacting/benefitting India.

— Balaji Vaidyanath (@nbalajiv) July 13, 2020

7) A Thread on Relative Strength Index – by Prashant Shah

Do read the thread - https://twitter.com/Prashantshah267/status/1274221823081639936

Thread on Relative Strength Index or RSI. Devised by J. Welles Wilder, RSI (Relative Strength Index) is one the most popular indicators in Technical analysis. Let us try to understand the underlying formula and logic behind this indicator. pic.twitter.com/Fhwjm3jeWC — Prashant Shah (@Prashantshah267) June 20, 2020

8) The Curious Case of Ruchi Soya – Infographic – by FinBloggers

On the same topic a post by FinShots - https://finshots.in/markets/ruchi-soya-the-hottest-stock-in-town/

9) TCS – What a Cash Machine Looks Like – Alpha Ideas

http://alphaideas.in/2020/07/22/tcs-what-a-cash-machine-looks-like/

10) Mind the Nifty Bank Gap – by Jayesh Khilnani

Mind the “Nifty Bank” Gap Nifty created 5 GAPS during the decline earlier this year

2 out of 5 GAPS have been retraced Nifty Bank created 5 GAPS during the decline this year

NONE of the 5 GAPS have been retraced pic.twitter.com/ZEunZyEMoK — Jayesh Khilnani (@jayeshkhilnani) July 22, 2020

