Analyse India Report – Top Tweets, Posts, Charts, Analysis, Opinions etc

2) The Data Book – Just Amazing Charts & Data  – Do support the amazing work by whatever small payment.

Super excited to announce our first book 'The Data Book - State of India' will be out next Tuesday. The book covers 2200 indicators for India and 180 charts divided in 12 sections. And, you can even get it for free! See this for more: https://t.co/cG9RgfZLJS #Data #India pic.twitter.com/P5v8aRCKew

Mutual Funds Back Again

3) Long Term Dollex Chart by – Sumit Verma

4) COVID-19 pandemic – A blessing in disguise for the Brokerage Industry – By Ahmed Madha & Deep Gandhi

http://millenniumfinance.in/covid-19-pandemic-a-blessing-in-disguise-for-the-brokerage-industry/

5) Billion Dollar Bhujia by Palak Zatakia – Finmedium

6) Twitter Thread – Company wise excerpts from Annual Reports - India Inc on US-China Trade War and Covid – by Balaji Vaidyanathan

Do go through entire thread - https://twitter.com/nbalajiv/status/1282674390253965314

It's annual report season. A short thread on what India Inc has to say on the most anticipated narrative: The fall out of Covid and US-China trade war impacting/benefitting India.

— Balaji Vaidyanath (@nbalajiv) July 13, 2020

 

7) A Thread on Relative Strength Index – by Prashant Shah

Do read the thread - https://twitter.com/Prashantshah267/status/1274221823081639936

8) The Curious Case of Ruchi Soya – Infographic – by FinBloggers

 

On the same topic a post by FinShots - https://finshots.in/markets/ruchi-soya-the-hottest-stock-in-town/

9) TCS – What a Cash Machine Looks Like – Alpha Ideas

TCS Cash Machine

http://alphaideas.in/2020/07/22/tcs-what-a-cash-machine-looks-like/

10) Mind the Nifty Bank Gap – by Jayesh Khilnani

 

