Breakout with Volumes–RPG Life , SH Kelkar, Deepak Fertilizers

3 interesting charts which have seen good price volume action. Disclosure – Recommended to Clients a few days back in Technical Traders Club

RPG Life – Good price and volume breakout and follow up in last few days.

SH Kelkar – Good volumes in last few sessions and a strong close today. Also has seen a lot of Insider Buying. This was highlighted in our Insider Trading Report.

Deepak Fertilizers – Waiting to breakout above the 122-125 mark and if it does would be a strong indication.

