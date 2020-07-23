Charts Near Breakout–Care Ratings, SBI, OMDC, NMDC, Hikal and Essel Propack.

Quite a few charts which are now close to a breakout and can be kept on watch in coming days. Some of them like OMDC, NMDC, Care Ratings have been recommended to clients. So please do your own research and read the disclosure and disclaimer

CARE RATINGS – Breakout with volumes and sustaining above the range. Waiting for follow up. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

SBI – Yet again at the 200 mark. Last time gave a false move and stopped out.

Orissa Minerals – Good Breakout with large volumes. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

NMDC – On verge of a breakout. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

HIKAL – Major resistance at 135. Got to keep a watch given the strong trend in agrochemicals.

Essel Propack – Back at the 200-205 resistance.

