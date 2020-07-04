Insider Trading Quarterly Report–Interesting Ideas to Research @Rs 699 per Quarter or Rs 1999 for a Year

In our post - Insider Buying–A good way to hunt for Companies to Research. we had looked at some examples about how one can find good ideas to research or to keep on radar for Opportunities.
We have started a small product around it. We keep doing this research for ourselves but have made it in a good format to be useful for all of us.
Do checkout this Youtube Video too on the topic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt5wtR4AJuA
Insider Trading Quarterly Report - Rs 699 for a Quarter & 1999 for a Year.
What do you Get ?
1) A Quarterly Report
Every quarter we will send out a report which contains a selected list of companies which have seen good insider buying in the current quarter as well as in previous quarters.
Any interesting observations for a stock will be highlighted. A quick technical chart analysis if the stock is showing some major trend change or momentum setup.
Check format of a couple of examples below.
2) Every Fortnight we will be updating the interesting Insider Buying Actions and sending it. Excel Sheet will also be sent fortnightly/quarterly also.
The stocks are not buy/sell recommendations but companies which deserved to be research. So please do your own research and due diligence.
Its a report to help you in Company Ideas to research or keep on radar.
Source of data – www.bseindia.com
Quarterly Report Payment Link - https://imjo.in/Mzmtdt
For Annual Subscription – Insider Trading Quarterly Report - https://imjo.in/JtdFVs
After payment we will send the report in a few hours. If any issues mail us on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or harsh@analyseindia.com
Those who have earlier subscribed will be receiving the current quarterly report by tomorrow. Can subscribe for coming quarter reports.
Please do send us your suggestions to improve the product. nooreshtech@analyseindia.com
Couple of Examples
There are generally 20-50 such companies highlighted every quarter.
Cyient Limited
Shares bought in last month and quarter
|
Stock names
|
% Acq (Jun'20)
|
% Acq
|
No. of shares acq
|
Value
|
Avg
|
CMP
|
Cyient Limited
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
977263
|
303431037
|
310.49
|
273.7
Past Promoter Holding
|
Promoter holding
|
Mar-16
|
Mar-17
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
Cyient Limited
|
22.2
|
22.18
|
22.18
|
22.48
|
22.74
|
22.8
|
22.82
|
22.87
Interesting Observations
· Promoter added during May – June 2020
· In a recent bulk deal T Rowe Price International sold and Amansa holdings added
· Amansa holdings hold 7.06% in the company.
· A takeover candidate as per buzz.
Technical Chart
Good Bottoming out Done and reversal with good volumes. 230-260 an entry zone. Worth researching on.
Csl Finance Ltd
Shares bought in last month and quarter
|
Stock names
|
% Acq (Jun'20)
|
% Acq
|
No. of shares acq
|
Value
|
Avg
|
CMP
|
Csl Finance Ltd
|
0.9
|
54698
|
9852933
|
180.13
|
185
Past Promoter Holding
|
Promoter holding
|
Mar-16
|
Mar-17
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Mar-20
|
CSL Finance Ltd
|
74.79
|
74.79
|
59.31
|
56.18
|
56.18
|
56.18
|
56.18
|
57.05
Interesting Observations
· After doing a QIP at 390 the stock went to a high of 750+.
· Akash Bhanshali - Aadi Financial Advisors holds 6.24%,
· GEECEE LLP holds 6.24% and
· Madhuri Madhusudan Kela holds 1.3%