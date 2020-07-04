Insider Trading Quarterly Report–Interesting Ideas to Research @Rs 699 per Quarter or Rs 1999 for a Year

Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

In our post - Insider Buying–A good way to hunt for Companies to Research. we had looked at some examples about how one can find good ideas to research or to keep on radar for Opportunities.

We have started a small product around it. We keep doing this research for ourselves but have made it in a good format to be useful for all of us.

Do checkout this Youtube Video too on the topic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt5wtR4AJuA 

Insider Trading Quarterly Report  - Rs 699 for a Quarter & 1999 for a Year.

What do you Get ?

1) A Quarterly Report

Every quarter we will send out a report which contains a selected list of companies which have seen good insider buying in the current quarter as well as in previous quarters.

Any interesting observations for a stock will be highlighted. A quick technical chart analysis if the stock is showing some major trend change or momentum setup.

Check format of a couple of examples below.

2) Every Fortnight we will be updating the interesting Insider Buying Actions and sending it. Excel Sheet will also be sent fortnightly/quarterly also.

The stocks are not buy/sell recommendations but companies which deserved to be research. So please do your own research and due diligence.

Its a report to help you in Company Ideas to research or keep on radar.

Source of data – www.bseindia.com

Quarterly Report Payment Link - https://imjo.in/Mzmtdt

For Annual Subscription – Insider Trading Quarterly Report  - https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

After payment we will send the report in a few hours. If any issues mail us on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or harsh@analyseindia.com

Those who have earlier subscribed will be receiving the current quarterly report by tomorrow. Can subscribe for coming quarter reports.

Please do send us your suggestions to improve the product. nooreshtech@analyseindia.com 

Couple of Examples

There are generally 20-50 such companies highlighted every quarter.

Cyient Limited

Shares bought in last month and quarter

Stock names

% Acq (Jun'20)

% Acq
(Apr - Jun)

No. of shares acq
(Apr - Jun)

Value
(Apr - Jun)

Avg
Rate

CMP

Cyient Limited

0.9

0.9

977263

303431037

310.49

273.7

Past Promoter Holding

Promoter holding

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Cyient Limited

22.2

22.18

22.18

22.48

22.74

22.8

22.82

22.87

Interesting Observations

· Promoter added during May – June 2020

· In a recent bulk deal T Rowe Price International sold and Amansa holdings added

· Amansa holdings hold 7.06% in the company.

· A takeover candidate as per buzz.

Technical Chart

clip_image002[4]

Good Bottoming out Done and reversal with good volumes. 230-260 an entry zone. Worth researching on.

Csl Finance Ltd

Shares bought in last month and quarter

Stock names

% Acq (Jun'20)

% Acq
(Apr - Jun)

No. of shares acq
(Apr - Jun)

Value
(Apr - Jun)

Avg
Rate

CMP

Csl Finance Ltd

  

0.9

54698

9852933

180.13

185

Past Promoter Holding

Promoter holding

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

CSL Finance Ltd

74.79

74.79

59.31

56.18

56.18

56.18

56.18

57.05

Interesting Observations

· After doing a QIP at 390 the stock went to a high of 750+.

· Akash Bhanshali - Aadi Financial Advisors holds 6.24%,

· GEECEE LLP holds 6.24% and

· Madhuri Madhusudan Kela holds 1.3%

