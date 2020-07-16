Large Cap Metals and Pharma stocks at Resistance–JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddys

Quick Charts on a few large cap names near a major resistance.

Watching out for Metal Names and Sun Pharma looks a good risk reward

Nifty Metal Index – Crossing and sustaining 2100-2150 will be a breakout. One of the reasons to look at Metals is that lot of commodities have shown strong trends.

JSW Steel – 202-205 mark to watch for.

Tata Steel – 350 mark to watch for.

One may even look at Nalco,Sail, Jindal Steel, Hindalco

The Top Weights of the Pharma Index finally setting up for a large move.

Sun Pharma – Yet again at the 500-515 mark. Slowly volumes picking up.

Dr Reddys – At the 4150-4200.

Another interesting chart is how Crude has started showing momentum.

