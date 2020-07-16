Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Large Cap Metals and Pharma stocks at Resistance–JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddys

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 16/07/ 2020

Quick Charts on a few large cap names near a major resistance.

Watching out for Metal Names and Sun Pharma looks a good risk reward

Nifty Metal Index – Crossing and sustaining 2100-2150 will be a breakout. One of the reasons to look at Metals is that lot of commodities have shown strong trends.

Nifty Metal Blog

JSW Steel – 202-205 mark to watch for.

JSW Steel Blog

Tata Steel – 350 mark to watch for.

Tata Steel Blog

One may even look at Nalco,Sail, Jindal Steel, Hindalco

The Top Weights of the Pharma Index finally setting up for a large move.

Sun Pharma – Yet again at the 500-515 mark. Slowly volumes picking up.

Sun Pharma Blog

Dr Reddys – At the 4150-4200.

Dr Reddys

Another interesting chart is how Crude has started showing momentum.Brent Crude

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE – Video Course

The Full Course on Technical Analysis is now uploaded and can be bought digitally with 1 year access to the recordings.

The Course is divided into 4 sections

Section 1 – Introduction to Basic Technical Analysis Concepts.

Section 2 – . Technical Analysis Chart Patterns, Indicators, Trendlines.

Section 3  -  Practical Technical Analysis – How to use it to invest,trade, find sectors, Full time Trading.

Section 4 – Various Softwares and Utilities.

Bonus – One Webinar for Q&A. Batch of 20 every time. Details to be sent on email.

More than 12 hours of content.

Course Fee = Rs 6000

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

Whenever we add more videos you will get an e-mail for us.

For any queries or payment confirmation mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp on 7977801488

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2742 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com