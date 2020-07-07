Technical Breakouts–BBTC, Thermax, NOCIL, CCL Products, Care Ratings.

A few interesting charts.

Do read the disclaimer and disclosure. Also please do your own research and risk management.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation – On verge of a breakout above 1100-1150. Good volume and price tick today.

Thermax – A lot of capital good names making nice bases. Thermax above 800-820 could be interesting. Nice volumes today

NOCIL – A nice breakout above 95-98. Good volumes. It was covered in our Insider Trading Report. Also recommended today.

CCL products – Tea and Coffee Stocks are close to 52 week highs. This one is a fundamental favorite for many. Above 255 a breakout.

CARE RATINGS – Too tight a range. On radar above 440 or if volumes pick up.

