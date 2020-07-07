Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Technical Breakouts–BBTC, Thermax, NOCIL, CCL Products, Care Ratings.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 7/07/ 2020

A few interesting charts.

Do read the disclaimer and disclosure. Also please do your own research and risk management.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation – On verge of a breakout above 1100-1150. Good volume and price tick today. Disclosure – Recommend to Clients

BBTC Blog

Thermax – A lot of capital good names making nice bases. Thermax above 800-820 could be interesting. Nice volumes today

Thermax on watch

NOCIL – A nice breakout above 95-98. Good volumes. It was covered in our Insider Trading Report. Also recommended today.

NOCIL breakout

CCL products – Tea and Coffee Stocks are close to 52 week highs. This one is a fundamental favorite for many. Above 255 a breakout.

ccl products

CARE RATINGS – Too tight a range. On radar above 440 or if volumes pick up.

Care Ratings

 

Insider Trading Quarterly Report–Interesting Ideas to Research @Rs 699 per Quarter or Rs 1999 for a Year

Read the post -

Payment links

Quarterly Report Payment Link - https://imjo.in/Mzmtdt

For Annual Subscription – Insider Trading Quarterly Report  - https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

ONLINE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS COURSE – Video Course


Online Course Image

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2740 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com