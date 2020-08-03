Ambanization of Nifty50 !! Nifty Calculator

Government will find it difficult to raise 2 lakh crores through Privatization but Mukesh Ambani of Reliance has raised that number in the lockdown.

Reliance is now 14% of Nifty50 .

Interesting Observations

Top 20 Stocks are 79.26% of the Index. Lower than the peak of 80.4% .

Top 10 Stocks are 62.6% of the Index. All time High Concentration.

Banking and Financials continues to see weight drop from 40% to 33.16% .

Reliance is the largest weight at 14%. Last 23 stocks weight combined now lesser than Reliance.

Top 2 stocks 23.56% of the Nifty. Top 3 equal to 31.12% and Top 5 equal to 42.83%.

28 out of the Nifty50 stocks have a weight of less than 1%

HDFC and HDFC Bank at 16.15% and 14% Reliance makes it a combined 30% !!

Interesting Sectoral Observations

Financial Services down from 40.39% to 33.16%

IT at 16.11% and Reliance at 14% + Bharti Airtel at 2.85% is now equal to Financial Services.

Pharma has gone up from 2.15% to 3.18%

Guess where the Nifty should be 12000 or 10000 ?

Click to Download the Nifty Calculator

What is Nifty Calculator ?

-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.

-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly

-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–

Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )

Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)

Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )

Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.

How to Guess?