Analyse India Report August – Top Tweets, Posts, Charts, Analysis, Opinions etc

Starting a new series – The Analyse India Report

What will it contain ?

Top 10 best tweets or posts or Charts or a Technical Analysis or Fundamental Analysis Note or a Blog Posts. If you find something super interesting do mail us on analyseindia@analyseindia.com

This will be 1-2 times a month. For now we are experimenting with the format.

So starting the first draft through a public post to get more feedback

The Previous Post in this series – Can read here 

Top Tweets/Posts/Charts/Analysis and Opinions.

 

2) Employee Expenses down aggregate 5% – by Balaji Vaidyanathan

3) Home Loand Rates at 15 year lows – Real Estate Cycle to turn in 2 years ? – By Pankaj Tibrewal

 

4) Thread on Bollinger Bands by Prashant Shah – www.Definedge.com

Link - https://twitter.com/Prashantshah267/status/1297130197888585733 

 

 

 

5) Stock Thread – Deccan Cements – Phoenix Capital

Link - https://twitter.com/phoenixcapindia/status/1295203740450840577 

6) The High PE RATIO – by Harish Krishnan

:Link - https://indianinvestingconclave.com/alpha_series 

8) Seven Things to check in Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Blog Post - https://www.alphainvesco.com/blog/cash-flow-from-investing-activities/ 

9) P-E Ratio – Bhavin Gandhi

10) JC Parets at Edelweiss Conference

https://t.co/zZZtkCmO4B?amp=1 

