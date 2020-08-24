Analyse India Report August – Top Tweets, Posts, Charts, Analysis, Opinions etc

Starting a new series – The Analyse India Report

What will it contain ?

Top 10 best tweets or posts or Charts or a Technical Analysis or Fundamental Analysis Note or a Blog Posts. If you find something super interesting do mail us on analyseindia@analyseindia.com

This will be 1-2 times a month. For now we are experimenting with the format.

So starting the first draft through a public post to get more feedback

Top Tweets/Posts/Charts/Analysis and Opinions.

1) The Perfect #Storm by Zafar Sheikh – Comparing 2002-2004 and 2020. Link to the Thread - https://twitter.com/InvesysCapital/status/1295370885969240066 What Happened In 2002-04 & What Is Happening in 2020? Is There Any Hint For #Equities? 1. Dollar Index #DXY In Dec 2002, DXY Broke Multiyear Support Line & Went Into Longterm Downtrend, Shifting Flows to Emerging Markets over next 5-10 yrs pic.twitter.com/Aan6LElhep — Zafar Shaikh (@InvesysCapital) August 17, 2020

2) Employee Expenses down aggregate 5% – by Balaji Vaidyanathan

How’s the sector wise performance in the #covidquarter? Analysis of almost 1500 companies. Mostly ex-financials Telecom, IT, Healthcare and services managed to show +ve topline growth. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/fKLKJpi8Gw — Balaji Vaidyanath ⚡️ (@nbalajiv) August 21, 2020

3) Home Loand Rates at 15 year lows – Real Estate Cycle to turn in 2 years ? – By Pankaj Tibrewal

Home loan rates at 15yr low.

Spread between home loan rates adj for tax benefit & rental yield now at 3-3.5%

Consolidation happening at a fast pace post RERA

Incremental launches lower than demand,affordability better.

Will the resi real estate cycle turn in next 2yrs? pic.twitter.com/7fBWpYkeO2 — Pankaj Tibrewal (@pankajtibre) August 23, 2020

4) Thread on Bollinger Bands by Prashant Shah – www.Definedge.com

Link - https://twitter.com/Prashantshah267/status/1297130197888585733

5) Stock Thread – Deccan Cements – Phoenix Capital

Link - https://twitter.com/phoenixcapindia/status/1295203740450840577

6) The High PE RATIO – by Harish Krishnan

Seeing quite a few posts on record high P/E ratios etc of Indian equities. Small theoretical exercise to potentially highlight the optical nature of a ratio like trailing P/E ratio especially in context of a massive shock like Covid pic.twitter.com/6tVFyVk3NS — Harish Krishnan,CFA (@hktg13) August 1, 2020 7) Picking Winning Stocks – Samit Vartak – on Indian Investing Conclave Alpha Series

:Link - https://indianinvestingconclave.com/alpha_series

[Released] Episode 20 - ’Picking Winning Stocks'. A 1-hour insightful presentation with Samit Vartak of SageOne Advisors. Watch Now: https://t.co/L1SVJHVUs4 pic.twitter.com/peme61GfYg — Indian Investing Conclave (@IIC_2020) August 22, 2020

8) Seven Things to check in Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Blog Post - https://www.alphainvesco.com/blog/cash-flow-from-investing-activities/

9) P-E Ratio – Bhavin Gandhi

PE ratios are the most widely used matrix in the investment world but used irrationally says @epochinvest. Their paper argues if properly used the ratio can be a valuable tool to decipher the coded information that every stock price contains. Loved the concept my notes appended. pic.twitter.com/nR8r7dljcX — Bhavin Gandhi (@bhavinjan1978) June 6, 2020

10) JC Parets at Edelweiss Conference

https://t.co/zZZtkCmO4B?amp=1