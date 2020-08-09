Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Breakout Radar–Dabur, Godrej Consumer, Dhampur,ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Orient Cements, Himatsingka, Fact ltd, Everest Inds.

A quick list of charts on radar for breakouts.

FMCG – Dabur India – Knocking at ATHs.

Dabur Blog

FMCG – Godrej Consumer – Above 710-715 momentum.

Godrej Consumer Blog

Dhampur Sugars – On radar for a breakout . A good risk reward pre-emptive trade.

Dhampur Sugar Blog

 

INSURANCE – ICICI LOMBARD – On verge of a breakout.

ICICI Lombard Blog

HDFC LIFE  - Knocking at ATHs.

HDFC Life

Orient Cements – Above 75 interesting.

Orient Cements

Himatsingka Seide – Good volumes in last few months.

Himatsingka

FACT Limited – Back at 53-55 resistance – Fertilizers

FACT

Everest Industries – A breakout above 230-235.

Everest Industries Blog

 

