Breakout Radar–Dabur, Godrej Consumer, Dhampur,ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Orient Cements, Himatsingka, Fact ltd, Everest Inds.

A quick list of charts on radar for breakouts.

FMCG – Dabur India – Knocking at ATHs.

FMCG – Godrej Consumer – Above 710-715 momentum.

Dhampur Sugars – On radar for a breakout . A good risk reward pre-emptive trade.

INSURANCE – ICICI LOMBARD – On verge of a breakout.

HDFC LIFE - Knocking at ATHs.

Orient Cements – Above 75 interesting.

Himatsingka Seide – Good volumes in last few months.

FACT Limited – Back at 53-55 resistance – Fertilizers

Everest Industries – A breakout above 230-235.

