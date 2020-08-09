Breakout Radar–Dabur, Godrej Consumer, Dhampur,ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Orient Cements, Himatsingka, Fact ltd, Everest Inds.

A quick list of charts on radar for breakouts.
FMCG – Dabur India – Knocking at ATHs.
FMCG – Godrej Consumer – Above 710-715 momentum.
Dhampur Sugars – On radar for a breakout . A good risk reward pre-emptive trade.
INSURANCE – ICICI LOMBARD – On verge of a breakout.
HDFC LIFE - Knocking at ATHs.
Orient Cements – Above 75 interesting.
Himatsingka Seide – Good volumes in last few months.
FACT Limited – Back at 53-55 resistance – Fertilizers
Everest Industries – A breakout above 230-235.
