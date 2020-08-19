Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Careful of False Moves–Tata Chemicals, IFB Inds, Force Motors, Deccan Cements, Apex Frozen

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 19/08/ 2020

There are lots of breakouts in smallcaps. and midcaps. Just note one thing

#ProTip - One needs to look deeply in #Delivery percentage in volumes in a #Price & #Volume Breakout in #smallcaps. Anything below 20% one should check out if it got covered in some #media. Check hist del %. Many #fake moves due to #pumping. Check on @mystockedge or #moneycontrol

Low delivery volumes of 15-25% is a signal to be careful. A lot of fake breakouts happen. Prefer not to write on who are the khiladis doing it.

Above all keep a stoploss, do not take concentrated bets, control leverage. Ride the momentum with simple thumb rules and discipline.

Do checkout the last video on Metal Sector – Time for a pause in some of the large names.

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2020/08/metal-sector-analysis-video-hind-zincnmdcomdchindalcotata-steelsail-and-jsw-steel.html 

Quick Technical Charts

Tata Chemicals – Big price volume action. Further momentum if it can cross 320-325.

Tata Chemicals

IFB INDS – Good price volumes breakout. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

IFB Inds Blog

Force Motors – Strong volumes and breakout. Disclosure - Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

Force Motors Blog

Deccan Cements – Fundamentally a cheap company. Waiting for a breakout above 310-320. 250-270 a good base.

Deccan Cements

Apex Frozen – On verge of a breakout above 275-280 - Disclosure - Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

Apex Frozen Blog

Do read the disclaimer on the website.Do your own research and risk management.

If you would like more such updates on your whatsapp ( Click here ) Telegram ( Click Here )

 

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Advisory Services

Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

QuickGains F&O - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2759 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com