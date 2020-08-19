Careful of False Moves–Tata Chemicals, IFB Inds, Force Motors, Deccan Cements, Apex Frozen

There are lots of breakouts in smallcaps. and midcaps. Just note one thing

#ProTip - One needs to look deeply in #Delivery percentage in volumes in a #Price & #Volume Breakout in #smallcaps. Anything below 20% one should check out if it got covered in some #media. Check hist del %. Many #fake moves due to #pumping. Check on @mystockedge or #moneycontrol

Low delivery volumes of 15-25% is a signal to be careful. A lot of fake breakouts happen. Prefer not to write on who are the khiladis doing it.

Above all keep a stoploss, do not take concentrated bets, control leverage. Ride the momentum with simple thumb rules and discipline.

Do checkout the last video on Metal Sector – Time for a pause in some of the large names.

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2020/08/metal-sector-analysis-video-hind-zincnmdcomdchindalcotata-steelsail-and-jsw-steel.html

Quick Technical Charts

Tata Chemicals – Big price volume action. Further momentum if it can cross 320-325.

IFB INDS – Good price volumes breakout. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

Force Motors – Strong volumes and breakout. Disclosure - Recommended in Technical Traders Club

Deccan Cements – Fundamentally a cheap company. Waiting for a breakout above 310-320. 250-270 a good base.

Apex Frozen – On verge of a breakout above 275-280 - Disclosure - Recommended in Technical Traders Club

Do read the disclaimer on the website.Do your own research and risk management.

If you would like more such updates on your whatsapp ( Click here ) Telegram ( Click Here )

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Advisory Services

Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club