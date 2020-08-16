Starting a new Youtube Video Series.

Equity and Technical Research – Tips and Tricks.

This a new series for which most of the videos will be made by my team mate – Harsh Doshi.

We will be explaining the various utilities, softwares and sources which can help in Equity Research and Technical Research.

Hopefully every week we will be able to cover few interesting tips and tricks. Do send in your suggestions to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Video 1 – Export to Excel in www.Screener.in

A special thanks to Ayush Mittal and Pratyush Mittal to be running this website. Amazing and it keeps improving day by day.

In this Video - Harsh Doshi from Analyse India explains how to use the Export to Excel Feature in www.screener.in

A very well designed template by Vishal Khandelwal - www.safalniveshak.com https://www.safalniveshak.com/stock-a...

An interesting template by Rudra Chowdhury which converts data to amazing charts. https://forum.valuepickr.com/t/rudra-... For more such updates follow us via whatsapp,email,telegram through www.nooreshtech.co.in

Video 2 – How to Put Price Alerts for Breakout Stocks in Google Sheets

In this video, Harsh Doshi from Analyse India explains a very simple way to put price alerts in Google Sheets for stocks on your tracking list for a breakout or breakdown.

