Laggards–SBI , PowerGrid, Siemens, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank –Bounce on Cards. ITC and Godrej Consumer to catchup ?

SBI – Climbs above the 200-203 mark. A follow up could give a bounce to 220/250. Strict stops at 196-198
PowerGrid – Finally getting out of the Triangle above 183 can give a surprise move.
Siemens – 1180-1200 again
Axis Bank – Last few days range to break and then 485
ICICI Bank – back at the 380-400.
ITC Limited – Time to play catch up with FMCG. Breakout if u adjust for dividends.
Godrej Consumer – This seems very interesting. Setting up for a big breakout.
Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -
After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings
Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I
Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY
Advisory Services
Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club
QuickGains F&O - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains