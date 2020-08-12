Laggards–SBI , PowerGrid, Siemens, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank –Bounce on Cards. ITC and Godrej Consumer to catchup ?

SBI – Climbs above the 200-203 mark. A follow up could give a bounce to 220/250. Strict stops at 196-198

PowerGrid – Finally getting out of the Triangle above 183 can give a surprise move.

Siemens – 1180-1200 again

Axis Bank – Last few days range to break and then 485

ICICI Bank – back at the 380-400.

ITC Limited – Time to play catch up with FMCG. Breakout if u adjust for dividends.

Godrej Consumer – This seems very interesting. Setting up for a big breakout.

