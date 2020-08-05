Metal Sector Analysis–Video–Hind Zinc,NMDC,OMDC,Hindalco,Tata Steel,Sail and JSW Steel

The plan is to release more Youtube Videos going forward. My first youtube video was in mid of 2008 and a Webinar in 2009. From being very early to the medium now it seems very late.

This analysis in 2008 saved me - https://youtu.be/2OtzphE6d18

Metal Sector Analysis

Read previous post on this - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2020/07/large-cap-metals-and-pharma-stocks-at-resistance-jsw-steel-tata-steel-sun-pharma-and-dr-reddys.html

Disclosure - Some of the Stocks have been recommended to clients and author or his family may own also. Please do your own research and risk management. Read the Detailed Disclosure - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

https://youtu.be/WlVaB0gFAjU - Video Link

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Do send your suggestions to me on nooreshtech@analyseindia.com