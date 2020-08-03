This has been an interesting co-relation in the last few months both on the way down and on the way up.

Nifty and S&P 500 – Copy Paste Moves !!

Nifty is close to breaking the momentum if it goes below 10800. Need to watch for a similar trend change in S&P 500 to confirm.

Infographics for our Training Products by team Mate – Harsh Doshi

Online Technical Analysis Course

http://www.analyseindia.com/online-technical-analysis-course-video-course/

ANALYSE WITH ME – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis

– http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2020/07/analyse-with-me-a-practical-approach-to-technical-analysis.html

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or whatsapp 7977801488

Free Ebook on Technical Analysis - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2015/08/technical-analysis-that-works-free-ebook-all-chapters.html