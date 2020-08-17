Equity and Technical Research – Tips and Tricks.

This a new series for which most of the videos will be made by my team mate – Harsh Doshi.

We will be explaining the various utilities, softwares and sources which can help in Equity Research and Technical Research.

Hopefully every week we will be able to cover few interesting tips and tricks. Do send in your suggestions to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Price Alerts on Whatsapp by Sensibull

Whatsapp Alert A Super Cool utility to keep track of Breakouts and Breakdowns.

The 2 things we cover.

1) How to create Price Alerts on Sensibull - Updates sent on Whatsapp.

2) How to Create Price Alerts for Futures and Option prices.

If there is an issue in verifying your Mobile Number. Send an email to help@sensibull.com

