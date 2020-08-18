Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Sector on Radar–PSE Stocks – Powergrid,NTPC,Coal India,NMDC,ONGC, BPCL,HPCL.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 18/08/ 2020

This has been one of the most hated sector and rightfully so given the terrible price performance over years and decades.

Every time the trend seems to be changing the momentum fizzles out.

So why are we looking at it ?

  • The Sectoral Index has been knocking at the same resistance a few times and is close to a breakout.
  • The Risk-Reward is great.

Very recently we looked at Metals and how the rally has surprised everyone.

Not as convinced on PSE but the trade is on given the risk-reward. So will look out for a follow up in the names.

NIFTY PSE INDEX

PSE Nifty

  • 2600-2650 a major resistance.
  • Trending up and sustaining above the lower trendline supports.

Top Constituents

Nifty PSE Constituents

NIFTY CPSE

Nifty CPSE

  • The Big resistance at 1500-1530.

Nifty PSE Constituents

Technical Charts for the Top Names

PowerGrid

Power Grid Major Breakout

  • 182-183 a major resistance.
  • The 180 mark has been a cluster zone of problems since a long time.
  • Pre-emptive trade with a stop at 170.

NTPC Limited

NTPC

  • A good base at 82-85.
  • Dips can be a risk-reward entry.
  • Stops at 85. Major momentum above 100-105

Coal India

Coal India major

  • Good base at 125-130.
  • Volumes in last 2-3 days.
  • Sustaining 140 would be further confirmation.

NMDC

NMDC b

  • Trending well after the breakout at 86-88. ( Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club )
  • Further momentum above 95-97.

ONGC

ONGC

  • Major confirmation above 90-95.
  • Too early to confirm a trend change but risk-reward is good.

BPCL

BPCL

  • Retesting the recent breakout.
  • Positive till it holds above the 370 mark.
  • A move above 435-440 would be a confirmation of momentum.

HPCL

HPCL b

  • Very close to the support of 200.
  • Reversal on sustaining 225-230. Risk reward bet.

Conclusion

  • The PSE and CPSE index is very close to a resistance and a breakout beyond that would be a confirmation of a trend change to upside.
  • The trade is to either pre-empt with a very small position and a strict stoploss. Add whenever the price confirms and shift stoplosses higher.
  • The Breakout if happens has a huge reward given the terrible underperformance of the sector.
  • The Risk-Reward is good. Price action in coming days would confirm if the breakout does take place or not.

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Advisory Services

Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

QuickGains F&O - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2758 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com