Stock Charts–Bajaj Holdings, Shriram Transport, IEX, Shree Pushkar, Tinplate, Newgen Software

27/08/ 2020

A few interesting chart setups.

Bajaj Holdings – Triangle Breakout with volumes.

Bajaj Holdings

Shriram Transport – Small breakout. Sustaining 750 could add more momentum.

Shriram Transport blog

Indian Energy Exchange – IEX – To pre-empt the breakout or wait for a move beyond 200-202. Interesting company fundamentally.

IEX blog

Shree Pushkar Chemicals – Watch for a price action and volumes to confirm.

Shree Pushkar

Tinplate – The big resistance at 160.

Tinplate

Newgen Software – A small breakout. 250 a target and a major resistance. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

Newgen Blog

