Stock Charts–Bajaj Holdings, Shriram Transport, IEX, Shree Pushkar, Tinplate, Newgen Software

A few interesting chart setups.
Bajaj Holdings – Triangle Breakout with volumes.
Shriram Transport – Small breakout. Sustaining 750 could add more momentum.
Indian Energy Exchange – IEX – To pre-empt the breakout or wait for a move beyond 200-202. Interesting company fundamentally.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals – Watch for a price action and volumes to confirm.
Tinplate – The big resistance at 160.
Newgen Software – A small breakout. 250 a target and a major resistance. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club
