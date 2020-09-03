Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Nifty Media–Zee Tv, Sun TV, Tv18 Broadcast–Long term Trend change. TCS a breakout.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 3/09/ 2020

Nifty Media – A long term trend change on cards ?

Nifty Media

Zee Limited – Looks like A long term trend change !!

Zee Long Term

Sun TV – A long term trend change done. Time to buy the dips?

Sun TV

TV18 – A retest an opportunity. Long term above 40.

tv18 br

Not looking at PVR given the uncertainty and the price already has moved up quite a bit.

Disclosure – Some Media stocks have been recommended in Technical Traders Club 

TCS – First Hints of a Breakout

Multiple attempts at 2300-2350. Expect it to breakout eventually after a few flip-flops at 2200-2350.

My team mate Harsh Doshi has tried to look at TCS on different parameters… Today first hints of price action.

 

tcs price

 

tcs RSI

 

tcs RS

tcs avwap

 

Do go through the following LinksSmile

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Advisory Services

Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

QuickGains F&O - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains

For any queries whatsapp on 7977801488 or call on 9819225396 ( after market hours )

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2764 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com