Nifty Media–Zee Tv, Sun TV, Tv18 Broadcast–Long term Trend change. TCS a breakout.

Nifty Media – A long term trend change on cards ?

Zee Limited – Looks like A long term trend change !!

Sun TV – A long term trend change done. Time to buy the dips?

TV18 – A retest an opportunity. Long term above 40.

Not looking at PVR given the uncertainty and the price already has moved up quite a bit.

Disclosure – Some Media stocks have been recommended in Technical Traders Club

TCS – First Hints of a Breakout

Multiple attempts at 2300-2350. Expect it to breakout eventually after a few flip-flops at 2200-2350.

My team mate Harsh Doshi has tried to look at TCS on different parameters… Today first hints of price action.

Do go through the following Links

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Advisory Services

Technical Traders Club http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

QuickGains F&O - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains

For any queries whatsapp on 7977801488 or call on 9819225396 ( after market hours )