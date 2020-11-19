Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Charts to Watch out for in Coming Weeks.Long List

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 19/11/ 2020

Some good work by my team mate Harsh Doshi. Lots of charts to keep on radar

These are not for a few days but weeks and months ahead to keep a track on.

The List

ABB India
Adani Power
Amrutanjan Ltd
Bata Limited
Carborandum Universal
CDSL
Chambal
Cyient
DCW
Finolex Cables
GHCL
Gillette
GM Breweries
Gujarat Gas
Gulf Oil Lubricants
IDFC First Limited
Igarashi Motors
IMFA Ltd
ITD Cementation
Jamna Auto
Jay Bharat Maruti
JBM Auto
KEC International
Kolte Patil Ltd.
Lumax Auto Tech
Mahindra CIE
PNC Infratech
Pokarna Ltd.
Redington India
Rico Auto Ltd.
Rites Limited
Subros Ltd
Talbros Automative
Tata Power Ltd
Texmo Pipes
Thirumalai Chemicals
TVS Motors
Vardhman Special Steels
Varun Beverages
Visaka Industries
VRL Logistics

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2782 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


