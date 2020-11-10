Interesting Charts–Blue Star, Greenply, Bharat Rasayan, Piramal Enterprises, IDFC First Bank

A quick chart view by my team mate – Harsh Doshi

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Subscription Link - https://imjo.in/jWW5cg Rs 6000 1 year access.

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

( Do Join as quickly for the Oct-November Batch.) https://imjo.in/M43ejX