Nifty50– 12800-13000 a Pause or a Top ?

A quick take on Nifty50

The last 3 tops have found a top around the green trendline.

RSI is finally getting into overbought zone at 70+ could be higher after todays close.

3 gaps already and today could be the 4th. Historically not seen more than 4-5 gaps sustain.

Will it be a top or a pause is a guess you need to take. But clearly the risk-reward for Index and Large Cap longs is not favorable.

A short trade comes only when we start seeing more reversal but after such a momentum the reversal will not be in a hurry.

The only trade which comes up is to focus on midcaps and smallcaps which can play catchup. Even in leading sectors the broader stocks can play catchup ( example an IDFC First Bank or RBL or City Union which have started rallying.

