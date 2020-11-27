Quick Sectoral Charts and Nifty50 USD.

Just a quick post on Sectoral Indices.

Nifty Smallcap 100 – Back to Pre Covid. Buy away from 2 year highs.

Nifty Pharma – Triangle. More consolidation before next move ?

Nifty Mid 100 – 2 year highs.

Nifty Metal – Time for a pause 2 year resistances.

Nifty Media – Can be a surprise. Struggling but in a box for last few days. Keep on close watch for price action. Zee above 220, Sun tv above 440 .

Nifty IT – Holding on – Time for some consolidation.

Nifty CPSE – The biggest contrarian bet of 2021. Back again at the resistance. ( Disclosue – Biased )

Bank Nifty – Testing Covid gap down.

Nifty AUTO – Breakout done.. Will blow out or do a retest ?

Nifty PSU Bank – 4th Attempt. Can it breakout

Nifty50USD – The chart to keep on radar for coming years – A lot of flip flops can happen but should eventually breakout.

Look how Tops act as resistance. 2010 tops acted as resistance in 2015. All through 2018-2020 Nifty made new tops but not Nifty50USD.

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Subscription Link - https://imjo.in/jWW5cg Rs 6000 1 year access.

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

( Do Join as quickly for the December Batch.) https://imjo.in/M43ejX