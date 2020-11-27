Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Quick Sectoral Charts and Nifty50 USD.

27/11/ 2020

Just a quick post on Sectoral Indices.

Nifty Smallcap 100 – Back to Pre Covid. Buy away from 2 year highs.

Nifty Smallcap 100

Nifty Pharma – Triangle. More consolidation before next move ?

Nifty Pharma

Nifty Mid 100 – 2 year highs.

Nifty Mid 100

Nifty Metal – Time for a pause 2 year resistances.

Nifty Metal

Nifty Media – Can be a surprise. Struggling but in a box for last few days. Keep on close watch for price action. Zee above 220, Sun tv above 440 .

Nifty Media struggling

Nifty IT – Holding on – Time for some consolidation.

Nifty IT

Nifty CPSE – The biggest contrarian bet of 2021. Back again at the resistance. ( Disclosue – Biased )

Nifty CPSE

Bank Nifty – Testing Covid gap down.

Nifty Bank

Nifty AUTO – Breakout done.. Will blow out or do a retest ?

Nifty Auto

Nifty PSU Bank – 4th Attempt. Can it breakout

Nifty PSU Bank

Nifty50USD – The chart to keep on radar for coming years – A lot of flip flops can happen but should eventually breakout.

Look how Tops act as resistance. 2010 tops acted as resistance in 2015. All through 2018-2020 Nifty made new tops but not Nifty50USD.

Nifty50 USD

