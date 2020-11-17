Video – How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis.

Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year and Pray for everyone – Wish you all the Best.

I personally expect Microcaps/Smallcaps/Midcaps can do much better in next 1-3 years compared to the last 3 years.

Releasing the 2 hour Video. Do go through and send your comments and subscribe to the youtube channel.

How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis.



1) When to Trade Smallcaps and When to Avoid Smallcaps.

2) When to Increase Cash and Increase Equity Exposure in Smallcaps.

3) Technical Chart Patterns with the best Risk-Reward and Probability in Smallcaps.

4) Why Volumes and Delivery Volumes are Important.

5) Ride Trend and Risk Management.

6) Lots of Examples of Various Stocks ( Not an Investment Reco.)

Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lvg85q9_COI&t=37s