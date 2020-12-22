Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Nifty Cracks 400 points –What Next ?

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 22/12/ 2020

Nifty in last few months.

  • Nifty had a one way move from 11550-11600 to 13770 without a 3% dip from peak to bottom.
  • Everyone had been looking at a pause or a crack and the market kept overshooting.
  • This is my post in early November - Nifty50– 12800-13000 a Pause or a Top ? 
  • We did see a pause of a couple of weeks around the 13k mark and then we ramped up to 13770. Even after the crack yesterday we are still at 13300.

Nifty Technical View.

Nifty Cracker

  • In the chart above have highlighted the last 3 big down candles.
  • The first down candle on 31st August saw a recovery of 3-4 sessions and then a slow sideways move and then a test of 200 dema.
  • The second candle on 15th October also saw a recovery of 3-4 sessions and then sideways and then a test of 50 dema.
  • The 3rd candle actually saw a full recovery and Nifty started a fresh move.
  • Nifty has deviated a lot from the 200 and 50 dema. So are we going to see a test of 50 dema or 200 dema? Yesterdays sharp tick has also seen RSI drop from 80s to 55-60.
  • Technically such steep sloping moves do not lead to a quick crack. Check this video done in September

What Next ?

  • Like previous times we could see a 3-4 day recovery and test 13450-13600 zone. Generally 50-70% of the downtick could be recovered.
  • A dip below yesterdays candle would open up a move to test the 50 dema at 12700-12800 which is also the cluster of pause in November.
  • We could continue to see stock specific action in midcaps/smallcaps just like we saw it in previous down candles.
  • Time to avoid leverage and look to increase some cash on the bounce and not to put new money now.
  • Will review again at 13100 crack or 13700.

Nifty by Smallcap

  • A move beyond 13800 in less than 4 sessions would imply we are back into momentum. Not in that camp.

Brief Video on Product Offering – Online Video Course and Analyse with Me -

After receiving a lot of inquiries,Have created a small video explaining the course offerings

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Subscription Link - https://imjo.in/jWW5cg   Rs 6000 1 year access.

Analyse With Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2794 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com