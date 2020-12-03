Sector in Focus–Insurance. HDFC Life, Max Financial, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard

Almost all the charts of the Insurance sector look pretty similar. A lot of cup and handles and multi year breakouts. Some sloping some horizontal.

The sector can continue to see increasing flows with increasing float ( for example Standard Life selling stake today in HDFC Life.)

There could be some flip flops but the structural trend seems a slow and steady up. Becomes a Ride as well as add on dips.

ICICI Lombard – new all time highs,.

HDFC Life – Retest. Stock under pressure due to the block deal. Time for a bottom today and back to all time highs ?

Max Financial Services – Big Cup and Handle and sustaining 650-660 could catch momentum.

ICICI Prudential Life – Sloping cup and handle. Breaks above the 460 resistance of last 2 weeks.

SBI Life – Sloping Cup and Handle.

