Smallcap Charts–Murudeshwar, Ugar Sugar, AdorWelding, ISGEC Heavy, Ultramarine Pigments, GIPCL, Welspun India, PTC India

Disclosure – Some of the stocks below have been recommended in Technical Traders Club , In some we are biased with personal vested interests. So please do your own research and risk management. Smallcaps/Microcaps can have sharp up and down moves.

We have seen a lot of interesting MicroCap Insider Trading Action seen in last month. Can subscribe the following report -

Analyse India – Insider Trading Report

To Subscribe

Quarterly - 699

https://imjo.in/Mzmtdt

Annually - 1999

https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

A good video to watch if you are interested in Smallcaps -

How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis. https://bit.ly/396coK0

Starting with Microcaps.

Murudeshwar Ceramics – A rounding bottom and breakout. Time for a long term trend reversal? Been the worst ceramic for long.

Ugar Sugar – Multiple Tops at 17-18 being taken out. Very similar formations in other smallcap Sugar Stocks.

ADOR WELDING – Good Volume based breakout on cards. Seeing similar formations in Cap Good related microcaps. Even forgotten companies like Revathi Equipment or Elecon or Eimco Elecon etc seeing price action.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering – Another good business. Setting up for a breakout above 300.

Ultramarine Pigments – A good business with historical track record but one promoter faction is a continuous seller. Good base at 220. A big breakout above 260-280 possible in future.

GIPCL – Gujarat Industrial Power Corporation – A 2 year breakout with volumes.

Welspun India – At a 2 year breakout. The smaller textile names have also done well. We covered Sutlej Textiles last week and thats made a clean 30-40% move for us. Another interesting block deal in group Co Welspun Corp where promoters bought 60-65% of yesterday delivery volumes.

PTC India – Back to a pre covid and 2 year resistance.

There are a lot more interesting charts but that would make the list long. We try to analyse a lot of them in our Analyse with Me sessions.

Starting a new Batch – Analyse with Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis from 20th December for a month.

Read the detailed post - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me

Hear the Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92k4V_BAaY&feature=youtu.be

Payment Link – Rs 6000 - https://imjo.in/VcZbwJ

An infographic

Online Video Course - http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum