Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Smallcap Charts–Murudeshwar, Ugar Sugar, AdorWelding, ISGEC Heavy, Ultramarine Pigments, GIPCL, Welspun India, PTC India

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 16/12/ 2020

Disclosure – Some of the stocks below have been recommended in Technical Traders Club , In some we are biased with personal vested interests. So please do your own research and risk management. Smallcaps/Microcaps can have sharp up and down moves.

We have seen a lot of interesting MicroCap Insider Trading Action seen in last month. Can subscribe the following report -

Analyse India – Insider Trading Report

To Subscribe
Quarterly - 699
https://imjo.in/Mzmtdt
Annually - 1999
https://imjo.in/JtdFVs

A good video to watch if you are interested in Smallcaps -

How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis. https://bit.ly/396coK0

Starting with Microcaps.

Murudeshwar Ceramics – A rounding bottom and breakout. Time for a long term trend reversal? Been the worst ceramic for long.

Murudeshwar Ceramics

Ugar Sugar – Multiple Tops at 17-18 being taken out. Very similar formations in other smallcap Sugar Stocks.

Ugar Sugar

ADOR WELDING – Good Volume based breakout on cards. Seeing similar formations in Cap Good related microcaps. Even forgotten companies like Revathi Equipment or Elecon or Eimco Elecon etc seeing price action.

Ador Welding Blog

ISGEC Heavy Engineering – Another good business. Setting up for a breakout above 300.

ISGEC Heavy Engg

Ultramarine Pigments – A good business with historical track record but one promoter faction is a continuous seller. Good base at 220. A big breakout above 260-280 possible in future.

Ultramarine Pigments

GIPCL – Gujarat Industrial Power Corporation – A 2 year breakout with volumes.

GIPCL blog

Welspun India – At a 2 year breakout. The smaller textile names have also done well. We covered Sutlej Textiles last week and thats made a clean 30-40% move for us. Another interesting block deal in group Co Welspun Corp where promoters bought 60-65% of yesterday delivery volumes.

Welspun Blog

PTC India – Back to a pre covid and 2 year resistance.

PTC India

There are a lot more interesting charts but that would make the list long. We try to analyse a lot of them in our Analyse with Me sessions.

 

Starting a new Batch – Analyse with Me – A Practical Approach to Technical Analysis from 20th December for a month.

Read the detailed post - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me

Hear the Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92k4V_BAaY&feature=youtu.be

Payment Link – Rs 6000 - https://imjo.in/VcZbwJ

An infographic

Online Video Course - http://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2793 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join us

Subscribe the free newsletters

Social Follow Icons

Subscribe on Whatsapp

Whatsapp

Account Details

Account Holders Name - Nooresh Merani Account No - 06661530002851 IFSC Code - HDFC0000666 Branch - Versova Branch UPI Payment MMID - 9240905 Mobile Number - 9819225396

Twitter Updates

Archives

Categories

Status

Logout

Client Testimonials

In 2 days, I learnt everything about Technical Analysis. I got much more than what I had invested. Excellent course - A must do for everybody in the stock markets

Kalpesh Oswal

“The best part is that I was never worried when the markets were down last year. I sold and bought, bought and sold at relevant stoplosses and targets. I have made good money.”

Anand Biyani, Research Analyst

View More Testimonial...

About NooreshTech

Nooresh Merani - An IT engineer by qualification and Advisor/Trainer by profession.
Founder - Analyse India.
Also consults for an institutional broking firm.

I have been blogging for the last 8-10 years with detailed, crisp and accurate views on Indian Stock Markets as well as global indices and commodities.

IT Engineer by qualification

Blogger/Educator/SEBI Registered Investmnent Adviser.

Writing actively on this blog for 8-10 years now

Guest Analyst - CNBC, ET Now, Bloomberg etc.

Full Time - Trader/Investor/Trainer/Adviser

Read more here - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/about

http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

© NooreshTech.com All Rights Reserved. Sitemap

Site designed by ThesisCustomizationservice.com