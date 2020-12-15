Interesting Charts–Some PSUs- BHEL, Powergrid, BPCL, Bharat Electronics. Insider Trading Report.

PSUs have been a laggard for the last many many years and some for decades.
Before I start this post. Disclosure – We have recommended a PSU Basket in Technical Traders Club buy in November and already booked a few and hold a few. It was one good 30% trade in a few names.Continue to be very positive in the long run and the view is bottoms made in Sept/October could be history. So there is a bias.
I did a poll on Twitter in the Index around 21st October
Poll 1 Results.
A good fight betwee forget it baba and Big Bounce.
Poll 2 Results
Votes increase and so the conviction in the bounce. But not a consensus.
Contra Bets are difficult. We did a video on Metal Sector as well as a Post . The sector did well but was difficult to participate fully.
Now looking at the charts of some PSUs which are showing possibility of a Multi-Year Trend Change.
BHEL – A long term trend change on cards. Stops at 30 and massive upside for a long term bet. ( Better than buying penny stocks ?)
Will it be just another pop like in 2010/2014 or a bigger move in the long run. Disclosure – Biased.
BPCL – A compressed Spring. Needs a trigger. Crossing 410-430 would mean a long term breakout and all time highs.
PoweGrid – A solid business but a flat chart for years. Finally sustaining above pre covid. ( add div). Time for a slow and steady trend change.
Bharat Electronics – A 2 year breakout on cards above 120-125. Was the best performing PSU in 2003-2007. A solid business.
The above 4 stocks look interesting for a long term time frame and stops could be deep. So please do your own research and risk management.
Analyse India – Insider Trading Report
Latest Insider Trading Report includes
1) List of 58 companies where promoter have bought stake from 1st November 2020 to 10th December 2020
2) Details such as
> Basic business of the company
> Market cap of the company
> Number of shares acquired by promoters
> Value of shares acquired by promoters
> Average rate at which promoter bought
> % of equity acquired
> Last 5 year change in promoter holding
> Technical chart view of the stock
> Any other observations
3) Apart from it you also get access to sheet where you can track live prices of such companies and monitor their performance on a daily basis.
