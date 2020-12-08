Lumax Auto, LG Bros, Sutlej Textiles, Jtekt India, Nifty Media, Bharat Bijlee, BHEL. Analyse with Me Dec Batch.

A lot of smallcaps and midcap stocks are not testing pre covid resistances and making some long term cup and handles, rounding bottoms etc.

Some of them could breakout now and some in coming weeks and months. So just listing a few of those examples.

Lumax Auto – A cup and handle with multiple resistance at 105-110

LG Balakrishna – LG Bros. One of the promoter continues to remain seller as per disclosures.

Sutlej Textiles – A lot of textile names showing long term reversals.

Gokaldas Exports – Good Volumes and closer to resistance.

JTEKT India – The resistance at 90 mark. A lot of auto ancillary stocks making similar formations.

Nifty Media – Can it finally breakout.

Bharat Bijlee – Multiple Attempts at 900-920 mark.

BHEL

