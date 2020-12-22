Nifty Cracks 400 points –What Next ?

Nifty in last few months.

Nifty had a one way move from 11550-11600 to 13770 without a 3% dip from peak to bottom.

Everyone had been looking at a pause or a crack and the market kept overshooting.

This is my post in early November - Nifty50– 12800-13000 a Pause or a Top ?

We did see a pause of a couple of weeks around the 13k mark and then we ramped up to 13770. Even after the crack yesterday we are still at 13300.

Nifty Technical View.

In the chart above have highlighted the last 3 big down candles.

The first down candle on 31st August saw a recovery of 3-4 sessions and then a slow sideways move and then a test of 200 dema.

The second candle on 15th October also saw a recovery of 3-4 sessions and then sideways and then a test of 50 dema.

The 3rd candle actually saw a full recovery and Nifty started a fresh move.

Nifty has deviated a lot from the 200 and 50 dema. So are we going to see a test of 50 dema or 200 dema? Yesterdays sharp tick has also seen RSI drop from 80s to 55-60.

Technically such steep sloping moves do not lead to a quick crack. Check this video done in September

What Next ?

Like previous times we could see a 3-4 day recovery and test 13450-13600 zone. Generally 50-70% of the downtick could be recovered.

A dip below yesterdays candle would open up a move to test the 50 dema at 12700-12800 which is also the cluster of pause in November.

We could continue to see stock specific action in midcaps/smallcaps just like we saw it in previous down candles.

Time to avoid leverage and look to increase some cash on the bounce and not to put new money now.

Will review again at 13100 crack or 13700.

A move beyond 13800 in less than 4 sessions would imply we are back into momentum. Not in that camp.

