Interesting Charts – Mangalore Chemicals , Sterling Wilson, Bodal Chemicals, DIC India, Nelcast, ITD Cementation.

Quite a few breakouts from our last post -Maithan Alloys and Amrutanjan.

Disclosure - Some of the stocks covered below would have been recommended in

Technical Traders Club.

Mangalore Chemicals - Good breakout and seems the selling from IT Department is over.

Covered in our Stock Story in Insider Trading Report. Discl- Biased and Invested.

Sterling and Wilson Solar - Setting up for a Big Breakout above 290-300.

Huge volumes in last few days.

Bodal Chemicals - Nice Cup and Handle Formation. Setting up for a Big Breakout ?

DIC India - Setting up for a breakout ?

Nelcast - Multiple attempts at 63-65. Time for a Blow out from Contraction ?

ITD Cementation - Long Term Turnaround and Rounding Bottom.

